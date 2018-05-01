lyft
- LifeUber & Lyft Passengers & Drivers No Longer Required To Wear Masks In The U.S.U.S. airlines will no longer require masks for employees and travellers on domestic flights, although government agencies recommend still wearing one.ByHayley Hynes813 Views
- RandomLyft & Uber Will Cover Drivers' Legal Fees If Sued Under Texas Abortion Law: ReportThe law states that drivers accused of taking women to get an abortion may be sued.ByErika Marie1413 Views
- Pop CultureAlicia Keys Goes Undercover As A Lyft Driver & Tricks Passengers: WatchAlicia Keys tricked Lyft passengers by going undercover as their driver named Laura in Los Angeles.ByLynn S.2.9K Views
- RandomYung Joc Reportedly Seen Driving For A Rideshare AppBut, there's much more to the story.ByMilca P.10.5K Views
- RandomLyft Driver Gets Beaten Up After Assaulting Female Passenger: WatchLyft has got to do more. ByChantilly Post4.6K Views
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian's Lyft Partnership Will Help 5,000 Inmates Get Free Rides To Job InterviewsKim Kardashian's work is paying off. ByChantilly Post1441 Views
- SocietyUber & Lyft Drivers Are Tricking The System To Make Riders Pay MoreDrivers have found a loophole. ByChantilly Post4.6K Views
- MusicB2K's Raz B Accuses Lyft Driver Of Stealing Louis Vuitton Bag After Falling Asleep: ReportRaz B is really trying to get his bag back. ByAron A.1339 Views
- EntertainmentUber & Lyft Drivers To Ruin Morning Commutes With Worldwide StrikeThe two-hour strike will occur in major cities. ByAida C.1.6K Views
- MusicRapper Who Inspired The "For The D" Challenge Arrested For Putting Child In A LyftShe wanted the driver to take her son to school.ByErika Marie19.7K Views
- EntertainmentT-Mobile Super Bowl Ad Promises Free Taco Bell, Lyft Rides & MoreT-Mobile Tuesday heavily promoted during Super Bowl LIII.ByKyle Rooney2.3K Views
- MusicNas Strikes Deal With Viacom, Selling "Pluto TV" For $340 MillionNas has only gotten richer since declaring "Hip Hop Is Dead" in 2006.ByDevin Ch12.3K Views
- SocietyVoting Today Can Get You A Bunch Of Free StuffA nice bonus. ByBrynjar Chapman1.6K Views
- MusicChance The Rapper Goes Undercover As A Lyft Driver For CharityChance has "No Problem" getting in the driver's seat for charity. ByChantilly Post1.5K Views
- SocietyUber & Lyft Driver Caught Livestreaming His Passengers On TwitchBoth companies have deactivated the driver's account on their respective apps.ByZaynab2.5K Views
- Entertainment"The Equalizer 2" Trailer Shows Denzel Washington As A Deadly Lyft Driver"The Equalizer 2" looks brutal. ByKarlton Jahmal2.0K Views
- MusicChrissy Teigen & John Legend Celebrate Trump's B-Day With Massive Donations To ACLUThe couple calls for donations to "Make Trump's Birthday Great Again."ByZaynab2.5K Views
- SocietyPamela Anderson Attacks Ride-Hailing Companies In New Batman Inspired PSAAnderson has no love for ride sharing.ByKarlton Jahmal1350 Views
- Society103 Uber Drivers Have Been Accused Of Rape, Assault & Abuse In The Last Four YearsOf the 103 cases, only 18 of them were dropped or the suspect was found not guilty. ByChantilly Post1.7K Views