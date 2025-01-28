Detroit Rapper Dank Demoss Sues Lyft After Driver Turns Her Down Due To Her Weight

Detroit rapper and self-proclaimed "BBW" Dank Demoss has reportedly teamed up with a Michigan civil rights law firm to sue Lyft, the Detroit Metro Times reports. Moreover, this is because a driver for the service refused to give a ride to Dank - real name Dajua Blanding – due to her weight. Accoring to Marko Law, LLC's January 18 complaint, Demoss called a Lyft to watch a football game at her cousin's house. Her assigned driver in a Mercedes-Benz allegedly locked the doors when he saw her and tried to drive away. When Demoss asked what the problem was, the driver allegedly told her that she was "too big" to enter his car.

Dank Demoss then went viral on TikTok thanks to a video recording of the interaction, in which the driver told her that he would cancel her ride and asked her to order a bigger car. "I’ve been in this situation before," he remarked, positing that she can't fit in his backseat and the car's tires would not be enough to support her. "So every big person, you turn down because they can’t fit in your car?" Demoss asked, remarking that she hasn't had this experience before.

Dank Demoss' Legal Battle

"@Lyft I’m humiliated and embarrassed," Dank Demoss wrote in her TikTok. This lawsuit seeks monetary compensation for stress, mental anguish, and legal fees, and also includes other damages. "Under the [Michigan Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act] law, refusing someone transportation due to their weight is no different than refusing someone transportation based on their race or religion," lawyer Jon Marko stated. "Discrimination of any kind should never be tolerated in our society."