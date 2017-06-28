lover
- MusicTaylor Swift Reportedly Won't Attend The Grammys Despite Rumoured PerformanceCould it have something to do with the accusations of sexism within The Recording Academy? By Noah C
- MusicTaylor Swift To Headline Glastonbury 2020Glastonbury 2020 is shaping up well.By Cole Blake
- MusicTaylor Swift Gives Emotional Performances Of "Lover" & "False God" On "SNL"Taylor gets intimate for last night's SNL performance.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureHailey Baldwin Gets "Lover" Tattoo Ahead Of Marriage To Justin BieberThe love is real. By Chantilly Post
- NumbersTaylor Swift Already Has A No. 1 Album After One Day In SalesHow about that?By Milca P.
- MusicTaylor Swift Shares Diary Entry About Kanye From Week Of 2009 VMAs10 years of this. By Noah C
- BeefTaylor Swift Seemingly Shades Kanye West A Decade After VMA Fiasco On New AlbumTaylor Swift appears to take aim at Yeezy on "I Forgot You Existed."By Aron A.
- MusicDiddy Reflects Upon Kim Porter's PassingDiddy yearns for Kim Porter's sweet touch, over Instagram.By Devin Ch
- MusicFuture Is Tired Of Being The Bad Seed: "I Love The Thought Of Loving Somebody"Future sits down with The Fader in an effort to flip the script on his bum rap.By Devin Ch
- MusicDiddy Allegedly Feels Betrayed By Cassie After She Slept With Trainer He Paid ForAlex Fine is Cassie's new man. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNicki Minaj's Lover Kenneth Petty Gets "Onika" Tattooed On His NeckThe relationship has reached tattoo status.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyNicki Minaj's Rumoured Fiancé Was Hit With 18 Violations During Prison SentencePetty seems to have a rebellious streak. By Zaynab
- RelationshipsNicki Minaj's New Boyfriend Was An Old Flame That Has Come Back For The QueenNicki and Kenneth have known each other for awhile. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsReuben Foster Arrested For Domestic Violence, Subsequently Cut By 49ersReuben Foster arrested for the 2nd time since May 2018.By Devin Ch
- MusicKodak Black Might Be Getting Married: "She Said Yes"Here comes the bride?By Zaynab
- MusicSisqo Performs "Thong Song" At His Own Wedding Ceremony"It was only right to sing it about the last (thong) I will ever see."By Devin Ch
- MusicWiz Khalifa Spotted Wearing "Winnie" Pendant Chain Like A Claimed LoverWiz Khalifa sports an ownership tag around his neck.By Devin Ch
- MusicAaron Carter Is The Latest Victim Of Celina Powell's CyberbullyingCelina exposed a one-time affair she had with the former teen idol.By Devin Ch
- MusicTeairra Marí Denied Restraining Order Against 50 Cent In Revenge Porn LawsuitJudge explains why he turned down Teairra Mari's request for restraining order against 50 Cent.By Devin Ch
- MusicChris Brown Splashes $30k On Royalty's Birthday, Calls Truce With Baby MotherChris Brown mends one broken fence.By Devin Ch
- MusicAvicii's Girlfriend Blames Internet Trolls For His DeathTereza Kacerova posted a poignant letter in his and her defense.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Xan Gets New Face TattooLil Xan gets the word "LOVER" across his right cheek.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentRihanna's New Flame Reported To Be Toyota Heir Hassan JameelRihanna's alleged new beau is a prominent businessman.By Matt F