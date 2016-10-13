literature
- Pop CultureAmanda Gorman Net Worth 2024: What Is The Poet & Activist Worth?Discover how Amanda Gorman, renowned poet and cultural icon, from a young laureate to a globally recognized figure in literature and advocacy.By Rain Adams
- MusicBoosie Badazz Praises Impact Of Anger Management, Speaks On New Project With Freeway Rick RossBoosie claims he's a changed man.By Ben Mock
- MusicKid Cudi Is Writing A Memoir: "All Real, All Honest"The rapper believes this will give audiences insight into his more troublesome times.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTom Hanks Calls "Da Vinci Code" Franchise "Hooey," Doesn't Believe It Was "Good Commerce"Hanks starred in the blockbuster, alt-history, religious trilogy many years ago, and he doesn't seem to be the biggest fan of the storyline.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAshanti Under Fire After Author Accuses Her Of Stealing Children's Book Storyline: "Devastated"Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow says, "For some celebrity who probably didn't even write it to just steal my idea. I am shaking."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWillow Smith Accused Of Islamophobia For Depiction Of Amazigh People In Novel "Black Shield Maiden"After Penguin Books shared an excerpt of the forthcoming novel, Willow and co-author Jess Hendel were hit with backlash.By Erika Marie
- CrimeCop Involved In Breonna Taylor Shooting Lands Book Deal About Incident: ReportJonathan Mattingly, who is suing Taylor's boyfriend, has reportedly penned, "The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLil Nas X Is Officially A Best-Selling AuthorLil Nas X has been named to the New York Times' Best Sellers List for his children's book "C Is For Country".By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureThe First-Ever "Harry Potter" Superstore Is Coming To New YorkHarry Potter found a permanent home in New York. By Dominiq R.
- Music"Fantastic Beasts 2" Debuts At No. 1 With $62M In North America"Fantastic Beasts 2" is No. 1By Milca P.
- SocietyPresident Trump Slammed With First Amendment Violation LawsuitPen America seeks to defend free speech rights.By Zaynab
- MusicSZA Finna Light Up The Booth With Same "Feminine Energy" As Jada Pinkett SmithThe two lovely ladies are drinking the same literary kool-aid. By Zaynab
- MusicE-40 Sues Another Author For Stealing "Captain Save A Hoe" TrademarkEarl Stevens holding onto "Captain Save A Hoe" like his first born.By Devin Ch
- MusicKodak Black Says He Is Writing A Book In PrisonKodak Black is penning a book from the confines of his cell.By Alex Zidel
- SportsAaron Hernandez Handwritten Letter Up For AuctionA letter written by Aaron Hernandez documenting his life in prison, is up for auction.By Devin Ch
- Original Content15 Essential Reads for Hip-Hop FansAdd these books to your summer reading list.By KC Orcutt
- LifeBob Dylan Awarded 2016 Nobel Prize In LiteratureMusic legend Bob Dylan has been awarded the 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature.By hnhh