- TV"Harry Potter" Series May Be Coming To HBO MaxHarry Potter may be coming to a small screen near you.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureJ.K. Rowling Defends Macy Gray Amid Transphobia AllegationsThe "Harry Potter" author has previously been accused of transphobia herself.By Hayley Hynes
- TVPete Davidson Calls Out J.K. Rowling On "SNL" For Transphobic CommentsPete Davidson called out J.K. Rowling's for her history of transphobic comments on "SNL" this week.By Cole Blake
- MoviesRupert Grint Speaks Out Against J.K. Rowling's Transphobic RemarksRupert Grint echoed his "Harry Potter" co-stars by expressing his support of the trans community following series author J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureJ.K. Rowling Doubles Down On Trans Stance, Emma Watson RespondsJ.K. Rowling caught heat for her recent comments about trans people, and "Harry Potter" actress Emma Watson added her two cents.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDaniel Radcliffe Responds To J.K. Rowling: "Trans Women Are Real Women"Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who portrayed Harry Potter, addressed "HP" author J.K. Rowling and her recent comments regarding trans women.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJ.K. Rowling Comes Under Fire For Tweets Labeled As TransphobicJ.K. Rowling is on the hot seat for tweets being labeled anti-trans.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureThe First-Ever "Harry Potter" Superstore Is Coming To New YorkHarry Potter found a permanent home in New York. By Dominiq R.
- Movies"Fantastic Beasts 3" Gets Greenlight To Start Production In 2020The threequel starts shooting in Brazil.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJ.K. Rowling Plans On Releasing Four NEW Harry Potter Books Next MonthMajor news for Potterheads.By hnhh
- EntertainmentJK Rowling Reveals Dumbledore & Grindelwald Had Sex & Fans Are In A FrenzyJK Rowling elaborates on Dumbledore and Grindelwald's relationship. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music"Fantastic Beasts 2" Debuts At No. 1 With $62M In North America"Fantastic Beasts 2" is No. 1By Milca P.
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Confirms His Return As Grindelwald In "Fantastic Beasts 3"Depp shall return. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingHarry Potter RPG In Development From "Arkham" Creators, Footage Leaks OnlineThis would be huge for Harry Potter fans. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald" Trailer Introduces Nagini OriginThe finals trailer is here. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsJ.K. Rowling, Jemele Hill & Others Call Out Racist Serena Williams Cartoon“About as subtle as Fran Drescher's voice.”By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentJ.K. Rowling Hilariously Trolls Donald Trump's Latest "Fake News" TweetRowling thinks Trump is acting like an immature schoolboy. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyDonald Trump Brags About His Writing Skills & J.K. Rowling Can't Stop LaughingThe author of "Harry Potter" thinks Trump should work on his spelling. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentAlan Rickman's Notes Reveal His Frustrations Playing Snape In "Harry Potter"Professor Snape wasn't the easiest character to play. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJ.K. Rowling Apologizes For Having Killed Dobby In "Harry Potter" SeriesThe famous author is waxing apologetic. .By David Saric
- EntertainmentJ.K. Rowling Casts "Harry Potter" Fan Jessica Williams In "Fantastic Beasts" SequelNow that's a dream come true. By Karlton Jahmal