jelani maraj
- GramNicki Minaj Wishes Little Sister Ming A Happy Birthday: "I Guess It's Capricorn Season"The rapper sends love to her mini-me sibling.By Erika Marie
- CrimeNicki Minaj's Brother Sentenced To 25 Years To Life In Child Rape CaseJelani Maraj has been sentenced.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeNicki Minaj's Brother's Sentencing Date For Child Rape Case RevealedJelani Maraj will be sentenced later this month.By Alex Zidel
- BeefWendy Williams Shades Nicki Minaj's Marriage: "So He's A Killer & A Sex Offender"This was a funny way of offering her congratulations to the couple.By Erika Marie
- GossipNicki Minaj's Brother Still Faces Life In Child Rape Case After Losing Bid In Court: ReportThe attorney for Nicki Minaj's brother claimed that there was misconduct among the jury. By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Is Suing Reporter Over Misinformation About Her Brother's Legal CaseNicki Minaj threw shots at the reporter yesterday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJudge May Force Retrial In Nicki Minaj’s Brother's Rape Case Amid Juror MisconductJelani Maraj may be heading back to court. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj's Mom Set To Reveal "Shocking News" On Her Son's Child Rape CaseCarol Maraj will be discussing her son's sentencing.By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj's Brother Reportedly Trying To Get Child-Rape Case Thrown OutJelani Maraj is reportedly looking to clear his sentence for child rape. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj's Brother Jelani Maraj Found Guilty In Child Rape CaseA verdict has been reached in Jelani Maraj's child rape trial. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNicki Minaj Won't Take Stand In Her Brother's Child Rape CaseNicki Minaj never had the intention to despite previous reports.By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Brother's Child Rape Case Allegedly An Attempt To Extort $25 MillionNick Minaj has her brothers back 100%.By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj Supporting Her Brother "100 Percent" During Sex Abuse TrialNicki Minaj is standing behind her sibling.By Matt F
- LifeLawyer For Nicki Minaj’s Brother Says He Can Disprove DNA EvidenceHow do you disprove your semen on the victim’s pants?By hnhh
- EntertainmentNicki Minaj's Brother Says He Never Touched 12-Year-Old Victim Despite DNA EvidenceJelani Maraj maintains his innocence, and his legal team wishes to expose the sexual history of the 12-year-old girl he's accused of raping. Last year, it was reported that his DNA matched with semen found on the girl's pants. By Angus Walker
- NewsNicki Minaj Reportedly Posted Bail For Her Brother Following Rape ChargesJelani Maraj's bail bond is said to have come from his sister Nicki Minaj.By Trevor Smith