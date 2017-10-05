jason statham
- Pop CultureRosie Huntington-Whiteley Net Worth 2023: What Is The Model Worth?Explore Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's journey from early life to her impressive net worth in 2023. Dive into her modeling and acting feats.By Jake Skudder
- Movies50 Cent Praises Jason Statham After Working On "Expendables 4"50 Cent raves about working alongside Jason Statham on "Expendables 4." By Aron A.
- MoviesPost Malone Gets Shot In Jason Statham "Wrath Of Man" TrailerPost Malone doesn't last long in the trailer for Jason Statham's new movie "Wrath Of Man".By Alex Zidel
- MoviesJason Statham Pulls Out Of New Kevin Hart MovieJason Statham pulled out of the movie "The Man From Toronto" starring Kevin Hart just weeks before production was set to begin. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesPost Malone & Jason Statham Spotted Filming New Guy Ritchie MoviePost Malone gets shot at by Jason Staham on set of new movie "Cash Truck."By Kevin Goddard
- Numbers"Hobbs & Shaw" Tops The Box Office, While "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" Exceeds $100 MillionAn amazing feat for both filmsBy hnhh
- Numbers"Hobbs & Shaw" Snags Box Office Crown With $60 Million Dollar Debut"Hobbs & Shaw" got the box office on lock.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentThe "Bottle Cap Challenge" Is Taking Over The InternetThe "Bottle Cap Challenge" is not for the faint of heart. By Aida C.
- MoviesDave Bautista Trashes The "Fast And Furious" Films, Suggests They're Bad MoviesBautista is disgusted by the franchise. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentIdris Elba Makes His "Black Superman" Debut In Action-Packed "Hobbs & Shaw" TrailerIdris is ready. By Chantilly Post
- Movies"Hobbs & Shaw" Trailer: The Rock, Jason Statham & Idris Elba Get To WorkThe "Hobbs & Shaw" trailer is here for the taking.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentThe Rock & Jason Statham Likely Won't Sign On For "Fast & Furious 9"The Rock doesn't think he and Jason Statham will "available" for the 9th "Fast & Furious" instalment.By Devin Ch
- SportsRoman Reigns Joins The Rock In "Fast & Furious" SpinoffThe WWE superstar isn't letting leukaemia hold him hostage.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson Says "Fast & Furious" Fans Will "F**king Love" Upcoming SpinoffThe Rock's got us ready for Hobbs & Shaw.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Fast & Furious" Producer Sues Universal Pictures Over "Hobbs & Shaw" Spin-Off FilmNot fast, just furious. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentIdris Elba Shines As Villain Of "Fast & Furious" Spin-Off "Hobbs & Shaw"Elba enters the "Fast" universe. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDwayne Johnson & Jason Statham Are "Hobbs & Shaw" In New Set PhotoThe "Fast & Furious" universe gets bigger. By Karlton Jahmal
- Society'Crazy Rich Asians" Secures No. 1 Spot At Box Office'Crazy Rich Asians" dominates.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentIdris Elba Joining Dwayne Johnson As Villain In “Fast & Furious” SpinoffIdris is working on the final details to join the anticipated spin-off. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJason Statham Movie "The Meg" Trailer DebutsA monster shark will feel the wrath of Statham. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Deadpool 2" Director In Talks To Direct "Fast And The Furious" Spinoff: ReportDavid Leitch is rumoured to direct the as-yet-untitled project.
By David Saric
- EntertainmentThe Rock Confirms "Fast & Furious" SpinoffIt's really happening.By Chantilly Post
- MusicTyrese Throws Serious Shade At The Rock Over "Fast 9" DelayHopefully this doesn't end in a "Rock Bottom." By Mitch Findlay