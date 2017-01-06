fort lauderdale
- AnticsRick Ross Drops $3.5M In Cash On Former NBA Player's Florida EstateRozay dropped $3.5M on a brand new home in Fort Lauderdale that previously belonged to former NBA player Amar'e Stoudemire.By Aron A.
- CrimeLaToya Ratlieff Speaks Out After Police Shoots Her In The Face During ProtestLaToya Ratlieff was shot in the face with rubber bullets at a Florida protest and she is unsure if she will regain vision in her right eye.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureFlorida Spring Breakers Test Positive For CoronavirusFive students at the University of Tampa tested positive for the Coronavirus during spring break.By Cole Blake
- MusicAntonio Brown Throws Money, Performs In Florida For The First Time As RapperAntonio hits the stage. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTory Lanez Levels Up & Opens A New Ice Cream ShopTory Lanez will soon be running the operations of an ice cream shop.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBhad Bhabie Denies Pregnancy Rumors Following Doctor's VisitShe recently was taken to the hospital over stomach pains.By Erika Marie
- MusicBhad Bhabie Hospitalized After Serious Stomach Pains During Plane RideBhad Bhabie's suffering from some tummy issues. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyXXXTENTACION Shooting Suspects Give DNA Samples In CourtThe trial surrounding XXXTENTACION's murder continues.By Milca P.
- MusicRick Ross Looking Mighty Healthy On Family OutingRick Ross has been photographed looking fit by his standards.By Devin Ch
- NewsShooting At Fort Lauderdale Airport Leaves 5 Dead, 8 InjuredUPDATE: Information about the shooter released.By hnhh