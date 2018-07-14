Florida Man
- Pop CultureFlorida Man Pulls Off Daring Alligator Capture With A Trash Can, Twitter ReactsOne Florida man. One alligator. One crazy video. By Taylor McCloud
- CrimeFlorida Man Flirts With Judge During Hearing: "You're Gorgeous"Take your shot when you can.By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeSplash Zanotti & Others Arrested For Alleged Kidnapping & Rape In FloridaThe home invasion resulted in a $20,000 lick. By Karlton Jahmal
- RandomFlorida Man Arrested For Cashing In Stolen Winning Lottery TicketThe "Florida Man" saga strikes again, this time featuring a guy who stole 13 scratch-off tickets and then got arrested after trying to cash in on his winnings.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeFlorida Man Drunkenly Spits In Kid's Face For Wearing A MaskA shining example of anti-maskers.By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeHackers Responsible For Kanye West, Elon Musk, & Bill Gates Twitter Bitcoin Scam ArrestedThe hackers were caught in Florida. By Karlton Jahmal
- RandomFlorida Man Woke Up To Burglar Sucking His Toes On Christmas EveFlorida Man meets Florida Man.By Aron A.
- CrimeFlorida Man Abandons Child On Side Of Highway Because He Thought He Was GayThis is heartbreaking.By Arielle London
- RandomFlorida Men Pull Gun On McDonalds Employees After Getting Cold BurgersFlorida is at it again.By Cole Blake
- RandomHurricane Dorian Washed Up Multiple Bricks Of Cocaine On Florida BeachesFlorida police say bricks of cocaine have washed up on the shore of Florida beaches due to Hurricane Dorian.By Aron A.
- RandomFlorida Man Arrested For Botched Castration On Man He Met On Dark Web Fetish SiteThis might be the strangest Florida Man headline yet.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Slams "Greedy Lawyers," Offers New Photo Behind BarsKodak Black reminds us that prison ain't what it's made out to be on TV.By Devin Ch
- SocietyIguana Invasion Has Floridians Getting The StrapThis means war. By Mitch Findlay
- Society"Florida Man" Arrested After Breaking Into Wendy's To Cook Burger, Flees With VaultThese "Florida Mans" keep undoing each other's exploits, like it's a game!By Devin Ch
- SocietyFlorida Woman Caught Twerking While Shoplifting From Clothing StorePolice are searching for the twerking bandit.By Aron A.
- MusicKodak Black Channels Lisa Simpson With New Blonde HairstyleKodak Black distracts himself with a "Valley Boy" look while state officials deliberate over his alleged misconduct.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentFlorida Man Challenge Highlights The Craziest "Florida Man" HeadlinesThe #FloridaManChallenge has the Internet sharing some of the wildest headlines out of the Sunshine State.By Aron A.
- SocietyFlorida Man Chops Off Penis Of Ex-Girlfriend's New Boyfriend: Arrested & Awaiting TrialBond has been set at $1 Million.By Zaynab
- NewsSylvan Lacue Releases Another Concept Album, "Searching Sylvan": StreamSylvan Lacue couldn't slow down if he tried. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentSecurity Guard Documenting His Farts Is The Latest "Florida Man" To Go Viral"Paul Flart" documents his gas on a daily basis for 6 months, thanks to Instagram.By Devin Ch
- ViralFlorida Man Hit By Car While Attempting Drake's "In My Feelings" Challenge"Keke never loved me."By Milca P.
- NewsSylvan LaCue Drops Off New Visual Project "Florida Man"Check out Sylvan LaCue's new visual experience "Florida Man."By Kevin Goddard