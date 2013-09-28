fire in the booth
- Original ContentThe Best Radio Freestyles of All TimeRadio freestyles are often an indicator of what makes a great rapper. Here are the best radio freestyles of all time.By Wyatt Westlake
- NewsBlxst Skates All Over His "Fire In The Booth" FreestyleBlxst brought it from L.A. to the U.K. for this one.By Taylor McCloud
- NewsBenny The Butcher Bodies "Fire In The Booth"Benny The Butcher heats up for "The Plugs I Met 2" with some incendiary bars on "Fire In The Booth." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDizzee Rascal Goes Hard On "Fire In The Booth Freestyle"Dizzee drops BARS.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicHeadie One & Charlie Sloth Take "Fire In The Booth" To The PJHeadie One had to flex for his upcoming "Fire in the Booth" feature.By Dre D.
- BeefCharlie Sloth Shuts Down Tekashi 6ix9ine's Freestyle Request, Leaks Their DMsTekashi 6ix9ine wanted to get on Fire In The Booth but Charlie Sloth rejected him, claiming that the platform is only for people "that can RAP."By Alex Zidel
- BarsJack Harlow Absolutely Bodies His "Fire In The Booth" FreestyleJack Harlow flexed his rapping abilities on Charlie Sloth's latest "Fire In The Booth" segment.By Alexander Cole
- NewsKevin Gates Spits Some "Fire In The Booth"Kevin Gates holds it down with some bars for Charlie Sloth's "Fire In The Booth" series. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicGriselda Spits Fire In The BoothGriselda continue to deliver pure uncut bars, this time heading overseas for a cypher on Charlie Sloth's "Fire In The Booth."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJuice WRLD's "Fire In The Booth" Freestyle Is Here & It's IncredibleJuice WRLD's "Fire In The Booth" freestyle runs for nearly fifteen minutes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFabolous Spits "Fire In The Booth" Freestyle About Pain On Charlie Sloth's ShowThe subject is pain, but the delivery is anything but painful.By Arielle London
- MusicPop Smoke Heads Overseas For Some "Fire In The Booth"Pop Smoke has some fire for the masses.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake's "Fire In The Booth" Vs. "Behind Barz" (VOTE)Drake has dropped two post-"Scorpion" freestyles in two weeks -- which one is better?By Trevor Smith
- MusicDrake's "Fire In The Booth Freestyle" Teaser Trailer ArrivesDrake's "Fire In The Booth Freestyle" drops this Saturday.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Set To Bless UK Series "Fire In The Booth" With Some BarsDrake is set to spit some "Fire In The Booth" on popular UK radio series. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsShaquille O'Neal Responds to Big Shaq's "Mans Not Hot" With A Diss TrackThe original Big Shaq has something to say.By Milca P.
- NewsMachine Gun Kelly "Fire In The Booth" FreestyleMachine Gun Kelly makes his debut on Charlie Sloth's "Fire in the Booth." By Angus Walker
- NewsMigos "Fire In The Booth" FreestyleMigos held it down across the pond on Charlie Sloth's BBC radio show.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsVince Staples "Fire In The Booth" FreestyleVince Staples spits some flames for Charlie Sloth's "Fire in the Booth" segment.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsFreeway & Tha Jacka "Fire In The Booth" FreestyleCheck out a new freestyle from Freeway & Tha Jacka.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsRockie Fresh "BBC Radio 1 'Fire In The Booth' Freestyle" VideoWatch Rockie Fresh "BBC Radio 1 'Fire In The Booth' Freestyle" VideoBy hnhh
- NewsAce Hood's Fire In The Booth FreestyleWatch Ace Hood - Ace Hood's Fire In The Booth FreestyleBy Rose Lilah