Equality
- Pop CultureMeek Mill Defends Billionaire Exploitation: "I Got Some Billionaire Friends!," Twitter ReactsMeek Mill's ignorance knows no bounds.By Taiyo Coates
- PoliticsMacy Gray Wants To Abandon "Incorrect" American FlagSinger Macy Gray thinks that a new flag is in order to replace the "divisiveness' of the current American Flag.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureDascha Polanco Denies Shading The Black Community Over Latinx Emmy TweetsActress Dascha Polanco has come forward to explain tweets she sent out earlier today while discussing the lack of Latinx representation in the Emmys.By Erika Marie
- MusicBiracial Rapper Backs Out Of Festival After Learning "Non-POC" Were Charged MoreThe festival later explained themselves.By Erika Marie
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Mid "Equality" Surfaces: Release DetailsMelo-branded "Equality" AJ1 Mid releasing next week.By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersLeBron 16 To Get "Equality" VersionThe infamous colorway is set to reappear in 2019.
By Alexander Cole
- SocietyJay-Z Displeased With Lack Of "Black" Arbitrators Shortlisted For His Legal DisputeJay-Z won't budge unless the independent court produces a more diverse list of candidates.By Devin Ch
- SocietyAll Saints Support Little Mix's Claims Against Sexism In Music IndustryThe issue has a seemingly long history.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentJaden Smith Wants You To Stop Calling His "Skate Kitchen" Co-Stars "Tomboys"Jaden Smith wants you to remove the word 'tomboy' from your vocabulary. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentJay-Z's Mother, Gloria Carter, Receives GLAAD Award & Delivers Emotional SpeechJay-Z wasn't the only person that shed a tear of joy.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicT.I. Says Starbucks Boycott Is Important Because "There Needs To Be Real Action"T.I. talks Starbucks and why the boycott is necessary. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentSpotify Reveals New Tool To Ensure Gender Equality For WomenThe tool is launched right in time for International Women's Day.By hnhh
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Equality" Releasing On Martin Luther King Jr.'s BirthdayFirst look at the "Equality" AJ1.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicA$AP Rocky To His Fans During Concert: "F**k Racism"A$AP Rocky shares a message with his fans.By Matt F
- LifeWiz Khalifa "Bridges The Gap" In New Commercial For Clothing CompanyWiz Khalifa lends his presence to the Gap's new campaign.By Matt F
- MusicXXXTENTACION Speaks Out Against Inequality During ConcertXXXTENTACION leads a supercharged equality statement.By Matt F
- MusicRemy Ma Spits Feminist Freestyles For Marie ClaireRemy Ma breaks the patriarchy with two freestyles.By hnhh
- SneakersNike Launches New Short Film "Equality" In Honor Of Black History MonthThe ball should bounce the same for everyone.By Kyle Rooney