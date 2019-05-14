daniel craig
- MoviesDaniel Craig Was The 1st Choice To Play Mister Fantastic In New "Doctor Strange": ReportDaniel Craig was reportedly the preferred choice over John Krasinski to play Mister Fantastic in the new "Dr. Strange."By Cole Blake
- MoviesIdris Elba Is "Part Of The Conversation" To Takeover As James Bond, Producer SaysIdris Elba is reportedly in the conversation to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.By Cole Blake
- MoviesDaniel Craig Doesn't Want James Bond To Be Portrayed By A WomanThe "007" icon echoed the franchise's producer in saying that Bond should not be championed by a woman.By Erika Marie
- MoviesDaniel Craig Gives Emotional Speech Regarding His Final Ride As James BondWho will be the next Bond?By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureWill Smith, The Rock Rank Among Highest-Paid Movie StarsFrom Daniel Craig to Will Smith, Hollywood's biggest movie stars’ bring home sizeable million-dollar paychecks. By Kyesha Jennings
- Pop CultureDaniel Craig Won't Leave Any Of His Fortune To His ChildrenThe "007" actor believes that "inheritance is quite distasteful" and plans to spend his money or get rid of it before he dies.By Erika Marie
- MoviesTom Hardy Expected To Become Next James Bond: ReportRumors have been circulating as to who will replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.By Alexander Cole
- Movies"No Time To Die" To Be Released A Little Earlier Than Planned"No Time To Die," the newest James Bond film, will be released a few days earlier than scheduled, after facing a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureDaniel Craig Reflects On His Legacy As "James Bond""James Bond" frontman, Daniel Craig, speaks about his legacy with GQ Magazine. By Dominiq R.
- NumbersCoronavirus Postponement Of "No Time To Die" To Lead To $30-50M LossCoronavirus dishes out another hit.By Milca P.
- TVDaniel Craig Provides Parody Preview Of "No Time To Die" On "SNL"Daniel Craig served as host on Saturday Night Live and appeased Bond fans with sneak peak of "No Time To Die". By Noah C
- MoviesJames Bond Producer Explains Why 007 Has To Be MaleWe won't be seeing a Jane Bond any time soon.By Cole Blake
- MoviesHarry Styles Is Open To Playing James Bond After Daniel CraigHarry Styles throws his hat into the ringBy Cole Blake
- MoviesJames Bond "No Time To Die" Poster Drops OnlineBond is backBy Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyLashana Lynch To Portray The New 007 In Upcoming Bond Film: ReportsLashana Lynch makes proper history.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentGrace Jones Reportedly Walks Off "Bond" Set Due To Insignificant Amount Of LinesShe's a diva. By Chantilly Post
- Movies"Bond 25" Releases Official Teaser ImageThe first official teaser from yesterday's shoot in London has been released.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentNew "Bond 25" Teaser Brings The 007 Action To JamaicaAnother teaser to the new "James Bond" movie has been revealed. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"James Bond 25" Hits Another Setback As Director Skips Work To Play Video Games"James Bond 25" isn't off to the best start. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDaniel Craig Is Back In Action In New "James Bond" TeaserThe "James Bond 25" hype train has commenced. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentExplosion On "Bond 25" Set Causes Injury To Crew MemberThe upcoming Bond film has had a couple of setbacks so far. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDaniel Craig Ankle Injury Suspends "Bond 25" Filming"Bond 25" has halted production. By Chantilly Post