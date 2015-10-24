Barter VI
- Original ContentWhy Young Thug Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeRegardless of the outcome of Young Thug’s impending RICO trial in 2023, the Atlanta native has already left behind a legacy as one of Hip-Hop’s greatest disruptors.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicYoung Thug Explains He Wasn't Trolling Lil Wayne By Naming Mixtape "Carter 6"Young Thug says he wasn't trolling Lil Wayne by naming his mixtape "Carter 6."By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Shows Lil Wayne Love On "Barter 6" BirthdayYoung Thug shouts out Lil Wayne on the anniversary of his own "Barter 6" release.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentYoung Thug's "Barter 6" Unlocked His Next LevelFive years after the release of Young Thug's "Barter 6," we reflect on how the project set up Thug for stardom. By Rose Lilah
- MusicYoung Thug Launches Fan Art Contest To Celebrate "Barter 6" AnniversaryYoung Thug and 300 Entertainment have teamed up to launch a fan art contest with a $5,000 prize in honour of the fifth anniversary of "Barter 6."By Lynn S.
- NewsYoung Thug, T.I. & Boosie Badazz Got Rowdy On "Can't Tell"Five years removed from the release of Young Thug's "Barter 6," revisit one of the album's best bangers -- the T.I. & Boosie-assisted "Can't Tell." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Wayne Hints That Young Thug Is Featured On "Funeral" AlbumWe will learn if this is true shortly. By Noah C
- Original ContentYoung Thug Can Rap: 10 Of His Wildest VersesIn case you needed a reminder, Young Thug stands in a league of his own. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicYoung Thug Teases 5 New Songs In Live Session With Kodak Black & Juice WRLDYoung Thug teases new music in an impromptu live-stream.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentThe Myth Of Young Thug's "Hy!£UN35": The Album That Never WasThe myth of Hy!£UN35 began nearly a half-decade ago...By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MusicKanye West's "Yandhi" Didn't Drop On Schedule, Fans Are Getting AnxiousKanye West is testing the patient resolve of his fanbase.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentWe Ranked The Top 3 Young Thug Projects In Celebration Of "Barter 6" BirthdayIn celebration of "Barter 6" birthday, we made a list of the top three Young Thug projects of all time. By Narsimha Chintaluri
- ProfilesYoung Thug Engineer Alex Tumay Tells Us What It Takes To Make It In His FieldThe most famous audio engineer in the game gained Young Metro's trust, and now he's looking to share his knowledge.By Patrick Lyons
- MusicYoung Thug May Be Working on "Barter 7"He won't let up.By Milca P.
- Original Content7 Times Young Thug Gave No F*cksYoung Thug can't help but be himself.By Trevor Smith
- ProfilesBehind The Beat: Ricky RacksWe go Behind the Beat with "Best Friend" producer Ricky Racks, whose goal is to sound like no one else in Atlanta. By Angus Walker
- Original ContentHottest Album Covers Of 2015Celebrating the best hip hop cover art of 2015.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentYoung Thug's Most Entertaining LyricsHate him or love him, Young Thug drops some pretty entertaining bars.By Nicholas DG
- NewsMind Of A ManiacDownload the new tape from Yak Gotti: "Mind of a Maniac." By Angus Walker