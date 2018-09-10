amber guyger
- CrimeAmber Guyger Files To Appeal Her Sentence In Botham Jean Murder CaseFormer Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is appealing her 10-year sentence for the murder of 26-year-old unarmed Black man Botham Jean, and she's seeking either a new ruling or to throw it out completely.By Keenan Higgins
- CrimeBotham Jean Lawsuit Against City Of Dallas Gets DismissedThis is upsetting. By Aida C.
- CrimeAmber Guyger's Attorneys File Paperwork To Begin Possible Appeal ProcessIt's unclear why they believe Guyger deserves an appeal.By Erika Marie
- CrimeNicki Minaj Livid After Tragic Death Of Joshua BrownNicki Minaj is sick of the hypocrisy. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeJoshua Brown, Key Witness In Amber Guyger Trial, Murdered During Drug Deal: ReportTwo of the three suspects are in custody.By Erika Marie
- CrimeJudge In Amber Guyger Case Doesn't See What The Big Deal Is About Her HugShe defended her actions as showing "love and compassion."By Erika Marie
- RandomKey Witness In Botham Jean Murder Trial Shot DeadRIP Joshua Brown.By Milca P.
- CrimeJudge In Botham Jean Case Under Investigation For Giving Bible To Amber GuygerThe controversial act has been the subject of criticism.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsT.I, Meek Mill & Diddy Raise Concerns Over Amber Guyger VerdictHip-Hop isn't convinced that justice was served. By Mitch Findlay
- CrimeTay-K's Sister Uses Amber Guyger's Sentence To Point Out Injustice In His CaseDo you think Tay-K should have gotten less time?By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureBotham Jean's Brother Criticized For Hugging Amber Guyger In CourtroomThe judge also consoled Guyger.By Erika Marie
- CrimeAmber Guyger Sentenced To 10-Years In Prison For Murder Of Botham JeanAmber Guyger killed Botham Jean by accident after she confused his apartment for hers and believed he was an intruder.By Aron A.
- PoliticsEx-Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Found Guilty Of Murdering Botham Jean In His HomeThe former police officer who shot an unarmed black man in his apartment is now facing 99 years in prison.By Aron A.
- CrimeAmber Guyger Who Shot Botham Jean Was Distracted Due To Sexting: ReportShe claimed she accidentally shot Jean because she was exhausted, but her texts may show otherwise.By Erika Marie
- SocietyFemale Cop Indicted For Murder Of Botham Jean, DA Cites "Intentional Event"Former Dallas officer Amber Guyger may face harsher consequences for the deadly shooting.By Zaynab
- SocietyOfficer Amber Guyger Fired After Fatally Shooting Botham Shem JeanOfficer Amber Guyger has recently been fired by the Dallas Police Department after fatally shooting her neighbor Botham Shem Jean. By hnhh
- SocietyFox News Slammed For Smear Campaign Against Black Man Murdered In His Own HomeFox's smear campaign raised many eyebrows.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyPolice Officer Amber Guyger Arrested For Fatal Shooting Of Botham Shem JeanThe officer responsible for shooting Botham Shem Jean has been arrested. By Nicole Fee