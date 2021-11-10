Summer Walker is reveling in the success of her sophomore album, Still Over It.

Walker's follow up to 2019's Over It, released last Friday, November 5, is a twenty-track exposé revealing a ton of emotional hardships and romantic turmoil resulting from her relationship with producer London On Da Track. With features from Pharrell, Lil Durk, SZA and Ari Lennox, as well as narration from Cardi B and Ciara, Walker's second full-length effort is a star-studded event. And according to recent reports, Still Over It is projected to debut at #1 on the Billboard Top 200.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Unfortunately for Walker, that success hasn't derailed London On Da Track from trying to steal the limelight.

The "Sneakin" producer is credited multiple times on Still Over It, meaning that he will profit off a project aimed directly at him. London has made it very clear that he'll be making money off Still Over It, and with the help of Young Thug, launched a full offensive against Walker on social media. Walker explained why he was credited, and accused him of forcing his way onto the album, and in embracing the toxic nature of her current relationship with him, embraced her inner Future with an iconic Instagram post.

Future, rap's brightest beacon of toxicity, has been the subject of countless memes, but the meme Walker stole for herself is arguably his most iconic. The 'staring in the mirror, preparing to do something he shouldn't' Future meme is objectively hilarious, and Walker's face photoshopped onto the HNDRXX rapper's shoulders is even more funny.

Whether or not Walker is about to go on a world-changing, three mixtape run like Pluto did after separating from Ciara in 2014 is yet to be seen, but for the time being, she's on her toxic Future wave and we just have to sit back and watch.

What do you think of the Summer Walker x Future crossover meme? Let us know in the comments.