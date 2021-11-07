Summer Walker emerged as one of the most promising acts in R&B with the release of her album, Over It. Though she had already developed a cult following by the time Last Day Of Summerarrived, it was her Interscope debut that propelled her towards stardom. Over It ultimately served as her major breakout project and, at the time, earned the biggest streaming week debut for any female R&B artist.



It looks like Still Over It has the potential to do massive numbers on the charts. According to Hits Daily Double, the R&B singer is expected to move over 200K in her first week. Still Over It is currently on pace to move 185K to 210K total, with 9K-12K coming directly from pure sales. She will certainly be able to secure the top spot on the Billboard 200 this week, even if she's hitting the lower end of the sales projections.

What's interesting about this is that it will give Summer Walker her first chart-topping album to date. Additionally, she'll be reaching a milestone accomplishment that few female R&B stars have been accomplish since 2016. Still Over It could reportedly be the biggest debut by any female R&B singer since Beyoncé dropped Lemonade.

Still Over It boasts appearances from Ciara, Lil Durk, SZA, Ari Lennox, and more.

