Much of Summer Walker's new album Still Over It unpacks her tumultuous relationship with producer London On Da Track. The singer even calls out London's mother on one of the songs, airing out all of her dirty laundry with her ex-boyfriend -- especially the fact that he allegedly repeatedly cheated on her during her pregnancy.

On Tuesday morning, London On Da Track gloated about the project's success, joking that he's the first person that will get paid off their own diss album. It was revealed that on ten of the songs from the new album, London has either a production or writing credit. While he did executive produce the entirety of Summer's first album Over It, the LVRN-signed singer says he was barely involved in the new release, claiming that he simply stamped his name on some of the songs and called it a day.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"He didn't WRITE sh*t and he didn't PRODUCE sh*t either," commented Summer after London's post about the album gained attention. "He just handpicked the n***as he wanted to do all the work and attached his name to it while he was out screwin hoes while I was PREGNANT. The most he did was sprinkle a wind chime effect on a song that was already done then put his name on it, the last album he actually did the work, and it was great project. He super talented, but for this album, lol no sir, but I guess guess the city boys is up, taking credit for ish you ain't do and not actually having to take care of the kids you made. Lol ima go back to minding my business, this just triggered the hell out me [sad face emoji]."

