Summer Walker Offers "Still Over It" Ft. Pharrell, Lil Durk, SZA, Omarion, Cardi B, Ciara, JT, Ari Lennox

It was just yesterday (November 3) when Summer Walker surprised fans and appeared on Instagram Live to answer questions from fans about her anticipated album, Still Over It. This record arrives two years after her debut studio effort Over It, an album that reached the No. 1 position on Billboard charts. Summer has been teasing about Still Over It's subject matter now that she and former beau London On Da Track's relationship has come to an end. Fans are excited to hear it all, albeit artistically, on the album.

The project opens with Cardi B and closes with Ciara, and features JT, SZA, Ari Lennox, Omarion, Lil Durk, and Pharrell. Walker's fans took a bit to warm up to her "Ex For a Reason" collab with the City Girls star, but nevertheless, they're looking forward to Still Over It. Stream Summer Walker's latest and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Bitter narration by Cardi B

2. Ex For a Reason ft. JT from City Girls

3. No Love ft. SZA

4. Throw It Away

5. Reciprocate

6. You Don't Know Me

7. Circus

8. Insane

9. Constant Bullsh*t

10. Switch a N*gga Out

11. Unloyal ft. Ari Lennox

12. Closure

13. Toxic ft. Lil Durk

14. Dat Right There ft. Pharrell

15. Screwin ft. Omarion

16. Broken Promises

17. Session 33

18. 4th Baby Mama (Prelude)

19. 4th Baby Mama

20 Ciara's Prayer narration by Ciara