The R&B ladies are ready for yet another Summer Walker season as the singer prepares for her next release. After weeks of hyping up her new record, we're now 24 hours away from hearing Summer's sophomore studio effort, Still Over It. Her debut Over It was released around this time back in 2019 and climbed to the No. 1 spot its first week.

Walker has already delivered her JT-assisted single "Ex For a Reason," and now she's back to preview her upcoming release by sharing a snippet of her collaboration with Ari Lennox.

On Instagram Live, Summer played a track reportedly titled "Unloyal." In the clip that has been shared online, the Dreamville songbird can be heard singing about a "childish" man who believes she is going to "stand on by and watch you waste my time, I am too damn fine." In addition to listening to bits of Still Over It, Summer Walker also answered questions from fans who tuned in for the 30-minute surprise appearance.

Check out the clip as well as the Livestream below and let us know if you're excited to hear Still Over It also featuring Lil Durk, Pharrell, and Omarion, along with an outro prayer from Ciara.