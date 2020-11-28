The on-again-off-again relationship between Summer Walker and London On Da Track has hit a rough patch once again. There have been hints this week that things weren't going well between the couple after Summer shared a few enigmatic posts to her social media accounts, and on Friday (November 27) evening, she seemed to confirm that all isn't well on the home front. The award-winning singer recently shared with the public that she's expecting her first child with the super-producer, and minutes ago, she posted a few messages that suggested that London On Da Track was cheating on her.

"I should really out this bum ass n*gga @londonondatrack," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "I could really f*ck up life... lol but... I'm not." She continued her thought in another slide. "For now. lol for now ima just take my L." She then wrote, "A whole b*tch."

Summer wasn't finished. "Black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father," she said. "My grandfather lame, my father lame, & dis n*gga lame. lol and I guess the cycle will just continue. I guess n*ggas still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some sh*t, back when white men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. Sh*ts really sad."

London On Da Track hasn't responded to Summer's public declarations. He has recently been at odds with the mothers of his children who have accused him of not taking care of their kids. Check out all of Summer's posts below, including her claims that she tried to get London to spend time with his children.



