Since revealing her pregnancy with on-again-off-again boyfriend, London On Da Track, Summer Walker hasn't held back on giving her fans bumpdates. Last night, Walker hopped on an Instagram live stream to flaunt her baby bump while dancing, cooking, and listening to classic R&B tunes. Fans flooded the comment section, gushing over her pregnancy, congratulating her, and praising her seemingly great taste in music.

On Tuesday, following the release of her Rolling Stone interview with Erykah Badu, Walker shared a series of photos, cozied up with her baby daddy. The pair posed in front of a mirror — London holding her tummy and giving her a kiss on the neck. The post, however, came as a surprise to fans who were foggy on whether or not the two were even still dating. Just last month, Walker announced that she was "officially single" in her Instagram story.

"Eventually you have to give some kind of f*ck about yourself. It's the bare minimum for me," she wrote. Not long after that, the "Over It" singer revealed that she is pregnant with her first child, with a surprise announcement via Instagram on November 20. She shared a photo of herself in a snug, striped dress, clutching her bump, with a string of angel emojis below.

