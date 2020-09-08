Their loved up posts have caused their fans to label them "couple goals," but it seems that the romance between Summer Walker and London On Da Track may have ended. The pair hasn't been shy about displaying their love for the masses on social media while leaving flirtatious comments on each other's posts. They reportedly broke up sometime last year, but after London surprised Summer during her live performance, they were back in business.

However, Summer suggested on Monday (September 7) in a series of posts that her relationship with London On Da Track may be over. "I really thought this was gonna be a good year but it turned out to be the WORST YEAR EVER," the singer wrote on her Instagram Story. "Literally like the saddest day of my life. I have the worst taste in men, I like literally find my childhood trauma and then date it." It's also reported that the two are no longer following each other on Instagram and it looks as if London On Da Track has deleted all photos of the singer.

This news comes days after Summer Walker engaged in online arguments with the mothers of London On Da Track's children. Summer made a comment about Eliza Reign, the mother of Future's daughter, calling her out for reportedly requesting over $50K a month in child support. Soon, London's exes took to social media to insult the singer and London On Da Track for his alleged lack of support. There were also rumors that London had cheated on Summer, but he denied those claims. Check out Summer Walker's posts below.