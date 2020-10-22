How many times does a couple need to break up for it to be "official"? According to Summer Walker, she is "officially" single after breaking up and getting back together with mega-producer London On Da Track about 1,394 times.

Summer Walker and London On Da Track have stayed in the news because of their tumultuous relationship, seemingly breaking up every other day. As we've witnessed their toxic mess of a coupledom, their fans have wished for the best for them but, along the way, it seemed apparent that they might be better off with different people.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Today, Summer declared that she's finally done with London, explaining that he's got to "give some kind of f*ck about himself" for her to continue to spend time and effort on their relationship.

"Officially single," wrote Summer on Instagram Stories. "Eventually you have to give some kind of a fuck about yourself. It's the bare minimum for me."

Summer obviously knows London better than any of us but, from the outside looking in, it looks like London is thriving in his career. He's got a brand new song dropping tonight with Ariana Grande and remains one of the most sought-after producers in the game. On the personal end of things, he's definitely a work in progress, being sued by his baby mama for child support and fighting with her in court. Is that what's bothering Summer?

Do you think they'll get back together or are they actually done for good?