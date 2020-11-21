Rumors regarding whether or not Summer Walker was pregnant have been brewing for some time, but the singer recently announced that she is expecting. The Over It hitmaker posted a photo to her Instagram page just hours ago where she shows off her growing baby bump. Summer turned off the comments so she can avoid any negative feedback and captioned the image with angelic emojis.

Summer and her on-again-off-again-in-again boyfriend, superproducer London On Da Track, have recently reignited their romance after she gave a public declaration that they had once again broken up. There was a video that went viral showing what looked like a pregnant Summer, however, the singer came forward to deny that she was with child.

The public wasn't convinced, especially after she shared a photo of herself with Erykah Badu, a doula who also helped Teyana Taylor give birth to both of her children. Aside from the pregnancy news, Summer issued a warning to people who see her and try to secretly take snap photos without her knowledge.

"The next mf I catch tryna sneak a pic or vid of me & try to send it to a blog I'm whopping they ass respectfully :)," the singer wrote on her Instagram Story. "Lmao this fame sh*t ain't for me bruh." Check out her posts below.



Instagram



Instagram