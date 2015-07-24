Bobby Shmurda Trial
- MusicConditions Of Bobby Shmurda's Parole Revealed: No Beer Or Bars & MoreHe's set to be under parole supervision until February 2026. By Madusa S.
- CrimeBobby Shmurda Denied Parole, Will Remain In Prison Until 2021Bobby Shmurda's parole was denied and he is likely to remain in prison until December 2021.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBobby Shmurda Starts Countdown Until His Release From PrisonShortly after 6ix9ine's highly anticipated return to music and Instagram, Bobby Shmurda begins the countdown for his own release.By Aron A.
- GossipBobby Shmurda's Prison Release Date RumoredBobby Shmurda is expected to be free in December 2020.By Alex Zidel
- GramBobby Shmurda Celebrates His Birthday By Counting Down To His FreedomBobby Shmurda will be out in fifteen months.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBobby Shmurda's Mother Provides Update On His Prison ReleaseBobby Shmurda should be out of jail by November 2020.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentFetty Luciano Is GS9's Hidden Gem: Updates On Bobby Shmurda & Rowdy RebelFetty Luciano weighs in on who the "King of New York" really is and how he got started.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBobby Shmurda's Associate Cusses Out Judge, Receives 100+ Years In PrisonBobby Shmurda associate Santino Broderick isn't happy with Justice Abraham Clott.By hnhh
- NewsBobby Shmurda's Ex-Manager: NYPD "Targeted Him"A revelatory GQ profile documents the downfall of Shmurda and his GS9 crew.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsSecond GS9 Member Reportedly Sentenced To 53 Years In PrisonTwo members of Bobby Shmurda's crew have now been sentenced to multiple decades in prison.By Trevor Smith
- NewsGS9 Member Rashid "Rasha" Derissant Receives 98 Year SentenceThis does not bode well for Bobby Shmurda's eventual trial.By hnhh
- NewsBobby Shmurda To Sue NYPD For Wrongful ArrestBobby Shmurda has filed a lawsuit that argues he was wrongfully arrested by the NYPD. The suit accuses the NYPD -- one officer in particular -- of violating his civil rights. As of now, all rumors of his release from prison seem to be false. By Angus Walker
- NewsBobby Shmurda Is Writing Movie Screenplays In JailBobby Shmurda is staying positive by staying creative.By Danny Schwartz
- Editor's PickBobby Shmurda Speaks Out On Injustices In His CaseBobby Shmurda has been doing his research and says his rights are being violated.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBobby Shmurda's Trial Delayed Until MayWill Brooklyn's Bobby Shmurda ever get out?By hnhh
- Editor's PickBobby Shmurda Denied Bail Once AgainBobby Shmurda was denied bail for the seventh time today in court.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBobby Shmurda's New Lawyer Is Looking Into Officers Who Arrested HimBobby Shmurda has also landed a new bail hearing.By Trevor Smith
- NewsMartin Shkreli Plans To Bail Bobby Shmurda Out Of JailThe controversial pharmaceutical executive/owner of the secret $2 million Wu-Tang LP is making hip hop moves.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsJudge Denies Bobby Shmurda's $2 Million Bond OfferBobby Shmurda will stay in prison until further notice. By Angus Walker
- Editor's PickBobby Shmurda Might Be Released From Prison Really SoonBobby Shmurda's freedom may be close.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBobby Shmurda Clarifies Recent Bail Situation; Calls Into Hot 97Bobby Shmurda calls Hot 97’s Ebro Darden to clear up the rumors around his recent bail situation.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsBobby Shmurda Denied Bail Yet Again, Trial Set For 2016Bobby Shmurda is facing up to 25 years for drug and weapons charges.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBobby Shmurda Pleads Not Guilty To Weapons ChargesBobby Shmurda pleads not guilty for his role in the Rikers Island shank incident.By Danny Schwartz