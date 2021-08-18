Spotify's RapCaviar playlist is back at it again with another spirited GOAT debate. At the start of the summer, RapCaviar got the entire Hip-Hop community talking when it shared a photoshopped version of Mt. Rushmore with Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole's faces plastered atop the iconic American monument.

Tasking fans to decide who deserves the fourth spot on the greatest artists of the 2010s, chaos ensued, with everyone from LeBron James and TDE's Punch to Nicki Minaj and Migos. Eventually, Nicki Minaj went on to receive the most votes and earn her spot on the 2010s Mt. Rushmore.

Now, three months later, RapCaviar has another 2010s Hip-Hop debate for fans, but this time it involves the producers behind the scenes. With a new graphic that shows four retired jerseys hanging from the rafters of a stadium, three of them have the names on them while the fourth remains blank. Of Spotify's three solidified entries into the 2010s GOAT producer debate, Mike Will Made-It, Mustard, and Metro Boomin' are featured prominently in the graphic, leaving fans to debate on who deserves the fourth spot.

"Mike WiLL Made-It, Mustard, Metro Boomin and _________ really ran the 2010s behind the boards," RapCaviar tweeted. "What producer is filling that 4th spot?"

Similar to the last 2010s rap debate, fans have been sounding off about whose name should be laced on that last jersey, with many social media users giving props to OVO 40, Hit-Boy, Lex Luger, Zaytoven, Southside, and Murda Beatz. According to HipHopDX, Sonny Digital has already vouched for his own résumé, arguing that he "opened the 2010 door for sure." However, with all of the names coming up in the debate, Spotify's RapCaviar has screened the replies and deemed Pi'erre Bourne, Wheezy, Hit-Boy, and Boi-1da as the final candidates for the fourth spot.

Which 2010s producer do you think deserves the final spot in the rafters? And do you think that RapCaviar got the other three producers right? Let us know your thoughts on the debate below.

