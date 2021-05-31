When it comes to favorite hip-hop discussions, one that will never quite fade is the one centering around the proverbial Mt. Rushmore. For those unaware, Mt. Rushmore is meant to consist of the "founders" of hip-hop, the names who ultimately went on to influence the game the most profoundly. Given how many impactful rappers we've seen throughout the past thirty-plus years, it's difficult to come to a unanimous conclusion -- though TDE's Punch certainly did his best to try.

The record label President slash A Room Full Of Mirrors lyricist recently took to Twitter to share a series of Mt. Rushmores, effectively broken down by era. For the sake of the exercise, each era consists of a four-year period. Beginning in the 1986-1990 timeframe, Punch credits Big Daddy Kane, KRS One, Rakim, and LL Cool J. For 90-94, he's got Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Chuck D, and Scarface. For 94-98, he names 2Pac, Jay-Z, Nas, and Biggie.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

98-2002 brings Eminem, DMX, Nelly, and Ja Rule into the mix. The following era, 2002-2006, includes Kanye, 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, and The Game. 2006-2010 includes TI, Jeezy, Ludacris, and Rick Ross. 10-14 includes Drake, Kendrick, Nicki Minaj, and J. Cole. 14-18 features Future, Young Thug, Chance The Rapper, and Travis Scott. And most recently, 2018 to today is Cardi B, Lil Baby, DaBaby, and Roddy Ricch.

It's clear that Punch's list will spark discussion, though on a surface glance it does appear to capture the spirit that each era brought to the table, at least on a commercial front. Check out his complete rundown below, and remember - if there's anything rap fans love, it's ranking things. Do you agree with Punch's Mt. Rushmore list?