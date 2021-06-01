Hip-hop Twitter has been debating all week about whose face should be added to RapCaviar's official 2010s Mount Rushmore list. The ultra-popular Spotify playlist's curators presented a list of some of the most influential rap artists of the last decade, adding Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole to the mock-up of Mount Rushmore. Asking hip-hop enthusiasts to help determine who should be the fourth face on the monument, RapCaviar received responses from just about everybody. Even LeBron James chimed in, claiming that Future should be given the final spot.

After LeBron vouched for Future, a defining artist of the decade slid into his replies and reminded him of her existence, tossing up an alley-oop and stating that there is only one correct response, and that's Nicki Minaj. After the Barbz got started on the fan-determined poll established by RapCaviar, Nicki ended up being officially named the fourth face on Mount Rushmore.

"End of discussion @NICKIMINAJ," wrote the heads of the playlist on Tuesday afternoon. The results of the poll show that out of over 170,000 votes, nearly 40% of people believed that Nicki should be added to the list. Kanye West received 33% of the vote and Future followed with 17%. Finally, Lil Wayne earned 9% of the vote.

Do you agree that Nicki Minaj deserved a spot at the table? It's pretty difficult to argue otherwise so if you've got an argument, you better come correct.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images