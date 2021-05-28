The Mount Rushmore of [blank] has become a common discussion people like to use to establish who are the best or most important figures of a certain field. For instance, earlier this week, RapCaviar sent out a tweet asking fans who belongs on rap’s Mount Rushmore of the last decade, in which they included the Big 3 of Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole for us. Hard to argue their case, fans had spent the last day naming the 4th rapper that belonged in the picture. In fact, Nicki Minaj even took it as a slight jab as she commented “wow” in its response to her being presumably left off the list.

Well fast forward to today, and A&R king, LeBron James, is weighing in on the debate. According to King James, Future Hendrick should be the 4th rapper in the picture and on Mount Rushmore. King quote tweeted the original picture and simply wrote “Future Hendrix,” who we know he’s had an infatuation with over the years (see clip below).

While some may roll their eyes at LeBron’s opinion, we have to respect it. Future has had himself quite the run these past ten years, and LeBron has been at the fore front of the culture & sports during it.

What do you think? Is Future the best choice or do you have someone else on Mount Rushmore of 2010’s? Sound off in the comments.