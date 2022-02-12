mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

$NOT & Juicy J Want A Girl That Looks Like "Halle Berry"

Hayley Hynes
February 12, 2022 11:08
Halle Berry
$NOT Feat. Juicy J

What's your favourite track from $NOT's "Ethereal" album?


It's been a busy weekend for Juicy J, who's been delivering banger after banger lately. Firstly, the Memphis-born multi-hyphenate teamed up with Wiz Khalifa for a joint project called Stoner's Night, and then, he linked up with $NOT to appear on the New York native's Ethereal album.

If you have yet to stream the 24-year-old's project, you'll be happy to know that it's got a star-studded tracklist with plenty of bangers, although few of them compare to what $NOT and J were able to cook up on the tenth track, "Halle Berry."

"She got the low cut like Halle Berry (Ah) / Ain't never seen nothin' like that, she got me starin' (Wet) / Her p*ssy poppin' when the leather seats cherry (Yuh) / I'm steppin' in my Crocs with the Louis sleeves (Uh-huh)," the chorus begins.

Other must-listens from Ethereal include "Doja" featuring A$AP Rocky, "EYE EYE EYE" featuring Kevin Abstract, and "How U Feel" featuring Joey Bada$$.

Stream "Halle Berry" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

This Instagram model with me, she ain't all that pretty
If I take another shot, this bitch gon' look like Halle Berry
God damn (She ain't bad at all)
She ain't all that pretty
If I take another shot, this bitch gon' look like Halle Berry

 

$NOT & Juicy J Want A Girl That Looks Like "Halle Berry"
