$NOT Connects With Kevin Abstract On "EYE EYE EYE"

$NOT's Ethereal album arrived on DSPs at midnight, and listeners can't stop talking about how impressive the project's star-studded tracklist is. Including appearances from Teddi Jones, Trippie Redd, Juicy K, and Joey Bada$$, the 14-track record shows off the 24-year-old's impressive range.

Yet another collaboration on Etheral is "Doja" featuring A$AP Rocky, which earned the "BLUE MOON" hitmaker some shade from the Planet Her recording artist after he claimed to have slept with her during his time on the microphone.

Elsewhere, $NOT tapped Kevin Abstract of BROCKHAMPTON to lend his talents to "EYE EYE EYE," Ethereal's eighth title. "Better let that plugin, don't disrespect that plug, man / That's my cousins, my motherfucking blood, bitch / You f*cking up the function, f*cking up the function / You fucking up the function," the boy band member says on the second verse.

Stream "EYE EYE EYE" below, and let us know what your top three favourite songs on the New York-born rapper's latest project are in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Killing my vibe, you lucky I'm high

You treat me alright, I'm here for the night

I look in your eyes, your feelings not mine

You're sensitive baby, but your ass alright