Juicy J & Wiz Khalifa Want You To "Throw It"

Superstar duo Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa have returned with Stoner's Night – a 13-track project that sees them collaborate with the likes of BIG30 on "Weak," Project Pat on "Backseat," and Elle Varner on "Why Do I Stay High."

The record also includes 10 Juice and Wiz joint tracks, all of which are perfect to put on blast during your next smoke sesh. On the sixth title, "Throw It," the duo takes the time to list their favourite kinds of "bitches," naming cities from Chicago to Louisiana and beyond.

"She a rockstar bitch, she got her asshole pierced (Asshole pierced) / You want liquor, f*ck the bar, we takin' shots right here (Shots right here) / Roll a joint with no hands 'cause she good with her mouth (Good with her mouth) / Ain't got a problem with another girl eatin' her out (Eatin' her out)," Wiz spits on his verse, not hesitating to tap into his freaky side.

Check out "Throw It" below and let us know what your top three from Stoner's Night are in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's them North Memphis ratchet-ass bitches for me

It's them H-Town hot girl bitches for me

It's them A-Town city girl bitches for me

It's them Chi-Town pretty girl bitches for me

It's them Carolina country bitches for me

It's them down by Louisiana bitches for me

It's them overseas foreign bitches for me

It's them dark skin Hershey Kisses bitches for me

Juicy J, I specialize in ratchets

Soon as I see what I want, n*gga, I gotta have it