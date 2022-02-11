$NOT Delivers "Ethereal" Ft. A$AP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Joey Bada$$, Juicy J & More

Ahead of this release, $NOT caused a bit of a ruckus over his A$AP Rocky-assisted single, "Doja." On the track, $NOT stirred the pot after he lyrically claimed that he bedded down Doja Cat, and the mention didn't go unnoticed by the Pop-Rap star who later called him out. The buzz caused the world to pay even closer attention to rapper-singer and now, $NOT has shared his latest project, Ethereal.

“It’s called Ethereal because each song seems to belong to another world,” $NOT explained. A press release describes the album as a place where the artist "continues to fight his inner demons and feelings of imperfection, but there's an obvious sense of maturity in his approach to songwriting."

Etheral features looks from Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, Trippie Redd, Kevin Abstract, Joey Bada$$, and Teddi Jones. Stream the album and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. My World (Intro)

2. Doja ft. A$AP Rocky

3. BLUE MOON ft. Teddi Jones

4. Go

5. 5AM

6. ALONE ft. Trippie Redd

7. BENZO

8. EYE EYE EYE ft. Kevin Abstract

9. Euphoric

10. Halle Berry ft. Juicy J

11. How U Feel ft. Joey Bada$$

12. Fighting Me

13. high IQ

14. Once Upon A Time (Outro)