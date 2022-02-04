$NOT & A$AP Rocky Connect On "Doja"

$NOT became one of the most exciting artists in 2021. His underground buzz transformed into co-signs from artists like Kevin Abstract, Denzel Curry, and A$AP Rocky. Now, $NOT has joined forces with the Harlem MC for a brand new single titled, "Doja." $NOT comes through over haunting vocal samples with braggadocious bars before A$AP Rocky brings his high-end fashion references including Rick Owens and Raf Simmons branded pistols.

The latest single comes a little over a week before $NOT drops his forthcoming project, Ethereal. The project is due out on Feb. 11th.

For Rocky, this serves as his second guest feature in the past week. He helped Nigo kick off the campaign for I Know Nigo with the single, "Arya."

Check out $NOT and A$AP Rocky's new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Broad day, wavin' automatics like what's happenin'

My pistol Rick and Raf 'n', it's matchin' with my fashion

Silly cunt

Downtown, uptown, really where we from