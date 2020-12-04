Barely into December and — as expected — Mariah Carey is in the full swing of Christmas. She debuted her trailer for her Magical Christmas Special in collaboration with Apple TV+ on November 27, which featured a few familiar faces like, Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris.

But it looks like Snoop Dogg is feeling especially stoked about the Christmas special, which was released to Apple TV+ as of today. The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper shared a series of photos with Carey and Dupri to his Instagram yesterday evening to celebrate. He also shared a candid video recording of himself wearing a Santa Claus costume, talking about vegan burgers — it's unclear what the relevance of that conversation was, but nonetheless, it's hilarious.

Snoop Dogg has had a very exciting couple of weeks. Since his surprisingly impressive and entertaining boxing commentary during both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's fights on November 28, Snoop has seemingly been dominating every avenue in mainstream culture — from music to sports to Christmas specials — with absolutely no sign of slowing down. The man has a lot of balls in the air, wears many hats, and fans love him for it.

Watch Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special trailer below.