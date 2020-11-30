The fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. was declared a draw, which has upset some fans who wanted a definitive outcome at the conclusion of the bout. At the end of the night, we got to see two legends get back in the ring, as well as a vicious knockout with Nate Robinson hitting the floor hard as a result of YouTube Jake Paul's hands. One man stood victorious following it all though: commentator Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg's energy was unmatched during the bout. His emotions were on high, reacting to each punch with hilarious remarks, seemingly enjoying himself every step of the way. Many are hailing him as the winner of the night, looking forward to future matches called by the rap legend. Apparently, Snoop is down to get back to the ringside area, but he wants a bag for it.

Snoop has absolutely deserved his bag after this weekend, and he's being transparent as hell in his quest to get paid for the next matches he calls. The West Coast emcee re-posted a tweet on Instagram, revealing that he wants upwards of $15 million for a 3-year contract to call upcoming sporting events on ESPN, Fox Sports, or even NBA on TNT.

"Here's who won tonight: Snoop Dog, hands down," co-signed Snoop. "Someone sign @SnoopDogg to a multi-year contract. He's a natural commentator. He's Barkley on steroids. He's hilarious! 3 years for $15 million? Who'll make the call?"

The post was shared by Snoop with money bag emojis, microphone emojis, and a shrugging emoji.

Do you think Snoop Dogg should pursue a future career in commentary after the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight?