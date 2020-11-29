If you're a sports fan, you were probably watching the Mike Tyson Vs. Roy Jones Jr fight, last night. The match produced some incredible moments, especially during the fight before it, as Jake Paul viciously knocked out the likes of Nate Robinson. As for the Tyson fight, it ended in a draw although many felt as though it was Tyson who clearly won the night as he delivered some savage body shots, all while showcasing some adequate footwork for someone who hasn't fought in 15 years.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the broadcast, however, was none other than Snoop Dogg who also had a performance prior to Tyson's showing. Snoop was featured on the call for the Paul-Robinson fight, as well as the Tyson main event and as you can see in the clips below, he did not disappoint.

Immediately after the fight, fans decided that Snoop was the real winner of the evening as he proved to everyone that he is easily one of the most entertaining color commentators of all-time. He made the broadcast that much more listenable, and we're certainly glad he was there to provide some comic relief.

Check out what people had to say about Snoop's performance, in the tweets below.