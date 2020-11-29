Saturday's headlining fight between legendary boxers Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. ended in a tie after an exhausting eight rounds.

Tyson, a former heavyweight champion, said after the match that he's "good with" the result. “The crowd was happy with that," he explained.

Tyson maintained a solid lead in the eyes of the judges through the majority of the early rounds; however, Jones Jr. pulled through in the last three rounds to finish with a tied result.

"Man, I'm proud of both of these brothers tonight," Snoop Dogg said during the 7th round.

“The body shots definitely took a toll,” Jones Jr. said. “The body shots are what make you exhausted.”

Both Tyson, 54, and Jones Jr., 51, are among the best fighters of all-time. ESPN reports that both fighters will take home a guaranteed $1 million for tonight's exhibition. Tyson has confirmed that he will be donating his earnings to charity.

Earlier in the night, YouTuber Jake Paul knocked out former NBA guard Nate Robinson in the second round of their bout. "He was better than I expected ... I wanted to say thank you to Nate," Paul said after the TKO. "It takes a lot of balls to step in the ring and I don't want to take anything away from that."

