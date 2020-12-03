His praiseworthy performance at the Mike Tyson v. Roy Jones Jr. fight was just the beginning of Snoop Dogg's career in the boxing arena. No, the rap legend won't be suiting up for a spar, but according to Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh, Snoop has teamed up with the platform to produce a professional boxing league called "The Fight Club."

"It's a league-owned by Proxima, which is the parent company to Triller and Snoop, and this was the first of many, many events," Kavanaugh told TMZ Sports. Snoop is co-owner of the new league and will also be instrumental in booking both fighters and music guests. "The Fight Club" has a main event coming up that is said to be big-time, but Kavanaugh was tight-lipped about what the public can expect.



Allen Berezovsky / Contributor / Getty Images

"I can tell you that the main fight — I can't say it yet — but it’s gonna be something that everybody wants to see," said Kavanaugh. "If you thought [Tyson vs. Jones Jr.] is big, I think that this would be even larger from a worldwide-appetite perspective and something that people want to see." According to a press release, "The Fight Club" will be "connecting celebrities from various backgrounds, from breakout social media stars and professional athletes renowned for their athletic abilities to celebrated musicians and well-known actors and other stars willing to tackle a new venture and enter the world of boxing, as well as pro boxers making their way up."

Aside from the duties he'll be holding down behind the scenes, Snoop Dogg is also expected to once again take the reigns as the announcer for one or more fights. Who would you want to see link in the ring?

