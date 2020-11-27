We were barely out of Halloween before Mariah Carey was ready to move on to Christmas, which is understandable when you've been deemed 'Queen Of Christmas' every year since "All I Want for Christmas Is You" dropped in 1994. To bring some much-needed joy into 2020, the elusive chanteuse teamed up with Apple TV+ to deliver a streaming event titled Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special that's set to debut next week. Based off the official trailer that arrived today, it looks like we're in for an animated music experience filled with more than a few familiar faces.



Image: Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Real life meets the imagination in Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special, which also stars Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and Mykal-Michelle Harris among others. The most anticipated part of this special though for many is the announced union between Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson and baby diva Ariana Grande for a remake of "Oh Santa!" that even sees all three rocking together for the visual component as well. In all honesty, watching Mariah and Ariana together after years of a fan-made beef is not only cool to witness but feels even better being that it's for a holiday-themed event. Joy to the world!

Watch the trailer for Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special below, which hits Apple TV+ beginning Friday, Dec. 4. The official soundtrack featuring Mariah, Jennifer and Ariana's version of "Oh Santa!" will be available on Apple Music on the same day, then will become available on other music streaming platforms starting Dec. 11.