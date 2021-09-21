When Young Thug, Gunna and the rest of Young Stoner Life came together for Slime Language 2, there was a feeling it was going to be a special project. And when the album, showcasing YSL artists Unfoonk, Karlae, Yung Kayo, and Yak Gotti dropped back in April, it debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200.

Songs like "Diamonds Dancing" featuring Travis Scott, "Proud of You" featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Solid" featuring Drake, as well as multiple features from the WIZRD himself (Future) were a huge draw and with the YSL army doing its thing, kept a lot of fans around to hear what the collective had to offer.

Now, nearly seven months later, Slime Language 2 has gone gold, selling over 500,000 units in the United States.

In sharing the album's achievement on his Instagram page, DJ Akademiks acknowledged that Thugger is on a hell of a run in the last calendar year. Boasting a #1 album with Slime Language 2, two #1 records with features on Travis Scott's "Franchise" and Drake's "Way 2 Sexy," (the So Much Fun rapper also appeared on "Remote Control" from Kanye West's Donda album) a supposed album around the corner and now this, a gold certification, Ak was justified in saying that if Young Thug really drops a project next month, he has to be in consideration for artist of the year.

Punk, the titled of Young Thug's upcoming studio album, is set to release on October 15, according to Thugger's IG and a t-shirt he wore during his NPR Tiny Desk Concert in July. Do you agree with Akademiks that, when mid-October rolls around and we are blessed with a full-length album from Young Thug, that he will have to be put into the artist of the year conversation? Let us know in the comments.