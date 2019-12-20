Young Thug Shares "So Much Fun (Deluxe)" With Five Additional Songs

Thugger couldn't buy all of his fans gifts for the holidays, so he decided to drop off a new version of his acclaimed album. Back in August, Young Thug released So Much Fun, a project that quickly climbed the charts. Now, he's returned with So Much Fun (Deluxe), a record that hosts five additional tracks to its original.
The Atlanta rapper's extra songs are featured at the beginning of the deluxe version and showed additional vocals from two artists that made appearances on So Much Fun's original release. "Diamonds" has a look from Gunna while "Hop Off a Jet" features Travis Scott. Thugger also added his remix to "Hot" with both artists, as well. Thugger flies solo on "Die Today" and "Millions," so check out So Much Fun (Deluxe) and let us know what you think of Thugger's updated version.
Tracklist
1. Diamonds ft. Gunna
2. Hop Off a Jet ft. Travis Scott
3. Die Today
4. Millions
5. Hot (Remix) ft. Gunna and Travis Scott
6. Just How It Is
7. Sup Mate ft. Future
8. Ecstacy ft. Machine Gun Kelly
9. Hot ft. Gunna
10. Light It Up
11. Surf ft. Gunna
12. Bad Bad Bad ft. Lil Baby
13. Lil Baby
14. What's the Move ft. Lil Uzi Vert
15. I Bought Her ft. Lil Duke
16. Jumped Out the Window
17. I'm Scared ft. 21 Savage & Doe Boy
18. Cartier Gucci Scarf ft. Lil Duke
19. Big Tipper ft. Lil Keed
20. Pussy
21. Circle of Bosses ft. Quavo
22. Mannequin Challenge ft. Juice WRLD
23. Boy Back ft. NAV
24. The London ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott