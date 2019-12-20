Young Thug Shares "So Much Fun (Deluxe)" With Five Additional Songs

Thugger couldn't buy all of his fans gifts for the holidays, so he decided to drop off a new version of his acclaimed album. Back in August, Young Thug released So Much Fun, a project that quickly climbed the charts. Now, he's returned with So Much Fun (Deluxe), a record that hosts five additional tracks to its original.

The Atlanta rapper's extra songs are featured at the beginning of the deluxe version and showed additional vocals from two artists that made appearances on So Much Fun's original release. "Diamonds" has a look from Gunna while "Hop Off a Jet" features Travis Scott. Thugger also added his remix to "Hot" with both artists, as well. Thugger flies solo on "Die Today" and "Millions," so check out So Much Fun (Deluxe) and let us know what you think of Thugger's updated version.

Tracklist

1. Diamonds ft. Gunna

2. Hop Off a Jet ft. Travis Scott

3. Die Today

4. Millions

5. Hot (Remix) ft. Gunna and Travis Scott

6. Just How It Is

7. Sup Mate ft. Future

8. Ecstacy ft. Machine Gun Kelly

9. Hot ft. Gunna

10. Light It Up

11. Surf ft. Gunna

12. Bad Bad Bad ft. Lil Baby

13. Lil Baby

14. What's the Move ft. Lil Uzi Vert

15. I Bought Her ft. Lil Duke

16. Jumped Out the Window

17. I'm Scared ft. 21 Savage & Doe Boy

18. Cartier Gucci Scarf ft. Lil Duke

19. Big Tipper ft. Lil Keed

20. Pussy

21. Circle of Bosses ft. Quavo

22. Mannequin Challenge ft. Juice WRLD

23. Boy Back ft. NAV

24. The London ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott