Young Thug's "So Much Fun" Features J. Cole, Travis Scott, Quavo, Future, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, & More

Unlike others who hype the release of their forthcoming albums, Young Thug decided to give his fans a seven-day notice that he was dropping his debut studio project. As a gift to both himself and the world, Thugger has released his highly-anticipated record So Much Fun on his 28th birthday. The album was co-produced by Dreamville hitmaker J. Cole who also appears as a feature on the project alongside Travis Scott on the final track titled "The London."

The rise of Young Thug seems to have been swift, but the rapper has been releasing mixtapes for nearly 10 years, beginning with I Came from Nothing. On So Much Fun, Thugger told No Jumper that he wanted to create an album that was all about having a good time. "All the songs are like turn up, club, radio, f*ckking parade music," he said. "It ain’t no storylines to it...This sh*t is all about fun. If you not having fun or in a fun mood, don’t even play this album."

The impressive features on So Much Fun include Future, Gunna, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Quavo, Lil Keed, Lil Duke, Doeboy, Juice WRLD, NAV, J. Cole, and Travis Scott. Give it a good listen and let us know if Thugger knocked it out of the park with this one, and make sure to note your favorite tracks.

Tracklist

1. Just How It Is

2. Sup Mate ft. Future

3. Ecstacy

4. Hot ft. Gunna

5. Light Up

6. Surf ft. Gunna

7. Bad Bad Bad ft. Lil Baby

8. Lil Baby

9. What's The Move ft. Lil Uzi Vert

10. I Bought Her ft. Lil Duke

11. Jumped Out The Window

12. I'm Scared ft. 21 Savage & Doeboy

13. Cartier Gucci Scarf ft. Lil Duke

14. Big Tipper ft. Lil Keed

15. Pussy

16. Circle of Bosses ft. Quavo

17. Mannequin Challenge ft. Juice WRLD

18. Boy Back ft. NAV

19. The London ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott