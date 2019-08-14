Last week, Young Thug informed the world that his new album would be dropping in the very near future, giving us seven whole days to prepare for the madness. Now that we're only a couple of sleeps away from having So Much Fun with the rapper, people are starting to seriously get hyped. We've got another big release day coming up with Thugger, Quality Control, Snoop Dogg, A$AP Ferg and others all sharing this Friday as their drop dates. One man, who is very likely going to be featured on SMF, is already gearing up for the release, telling his fans to get ready to rage on Friday.

Travis Scott is currently in Italy celebrating his girlfriend Kylie Jenner's birthday and in just a few hours, Young Thug's new album will be made available internationally via all the regular streaming services. It's Thursday right now for Trav (and the rest of Italy) and he's getting himself pumped for midnight. In the midst of a blurry IG spam session, La Flame posted one photo with a clear caption, telling everybody about the upcoming project.

"'So much fun' at midnight. THE ALBUM," he wrote. Some commenters mistook the post as an album announcement from Travis himself but clearly, they're not up on Young Thug. Who else is excited for Friday?