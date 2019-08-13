In just a few days, Young Thug will be celebrating the release of his long-awaited album So Much Fun but he's bound to get a head start on the parties because he just got some great news about an outstanding lawsuit against him.

According to The Blast, new legal documents state that the lawsuit between Young Thug and famed Atlanta jewelry store Icebox has been dropped entirely. The rapper was previously being accused of stiffing the shop out of over $100K. It shouldn't come as a surprise that a good number of these rappers are simply renting out their jewelry and paying for it all at a later date. Thugger surely planned to take care of his bill but he ended up reportedly missing out on $115,090 and when Icebox asked for the cash, he apparently refused.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

From the ice that Jeffery supposedly borrowed was a $30K Rolex watch, a $20K Cartier bracelet, a $30K diamond wallet chain, a $6,500 rose gold clamp, and more. He reportedly paid a total of $95K but left a bill of $115K to pay later, which he never got back to. The rapper was sued by Icebox for a total of $365K (with punitive damages) and now, the shop is dropping all charges against him. Perhaps Thug finally settled with them. The exact details are unclear but we'll keep an eye on any further developments.