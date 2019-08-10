Young Thug has been regularly delivering new music, but we still haven't received the solo project that fans have been waiting for. Thugger has dropped a EPs and mixtapes, but fans are anxiously anticipating the release of his debut album. Last month, he shared on Twitter that the title of his forthcoming record was changed from GOLDMOUFDOG to So Much Fun. Now, an hour ago Thugger let fans know that they can expect to receive the LP next Friday on August 16.

With the announcement, the 27-year-old also shared the album's cover art, as well. The design is that of a green lawn shown from an aerial perspective of what looks to be a formal gathering, much like a wedding party. The people are arranged in such a way that they artistically create a portrait of Thugger's face with the words "So Much Fun" mowed into the grass along the right side.

To let the public know that he means business, Thugger has erased all other imagery from his Instagram page aside from this album art. To make things more interesting, YSL Records has promised that Super Slimey 2 with Young Thug, Future, Gunna, and Lil Baby will also drop soon, so Thugger Season just may be upon us.