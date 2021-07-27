Young Thug is taking over the pop-punk wave, performing four new songs, and announcing the release date for his upcoming album Punk during his NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

His performance was announced on Monday, with videos of the rapper performing a rock-tinged version of "Ski" with Travis Barker, as well as a few other unreleased tracks. The concert is officially live, and it's even more exciting than we initially thought. The rockstar painted the town pink with four all-new songs, titled "Die Slow," "Droppin Jewels," "Hate The Game," and "Tick Tock," and he also told the world when he's releasing his next studio album.

Following the release of his #1 album So Much Fun, as well as the #1 compilation album Slime Language 2, Young Thug has officially teased that he is dropping his new album Punk on October 15. The news broke during his performance, with Thug hinting at the date on the back of his t-shirt.

The rockstar performance was backed by Travis Barker and the band Damnage Gooods. This comes just days after Thugger shut down Rolling Loud with an electrifying performance.

Watch his NPR Tiny Desk Concert below and let us know if you're looking forward for Young Thug's Punk album to drop in October!