Salaam Remi & Akon Join Forces On Reggae-Infused Track "One Time"

Longtime record producer Salaam Remi kicked off the new year by dropping his latest project, Do It For The Culture 2. The 25-track album follows up the many joint EPs on which Salaam contributed his expertise in 2019, including Bodega's Way with Bodega Bamz, Northside Of Linden, Westside Of Slauson with Terrace Martin, and BoxTalk with Joell Ortiz. Do It For The Culture 2 boasts many exciting features, including all of the aforementioned artists as well as Nas, Miguel, Busta Rhymes, and the late Amy Winehouse. The opening track, however, is a standout, and features another artist who was busy in 2019.

After the two teamed up on "One In The Chamber" in 2013, Akon offered some of his signature vocals on the reggae-tinged track, "One Time." The track is catchy as hell, and Akon's high-pitched, vibrant vocals paradoxically repeating different variations of the "one time" lyric throughout the chorus will make just about anyone who gives it a listen begin to sway along. Salaam and Akon are reportedly planning to release a collaborative dancehall EP later this year.

Quotable Lyrics

Real gangsta, you love to steal people pride

In the belly of the beast is what you do to survive

***

You sure I'm suspect cause I'm a Rasta man

You think it's funny but don't you dare laugh

You think you know the story but you don't even know the half