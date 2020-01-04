Stream Salaam Remi's New Project Featuring Nas, Amy Winehouse & More

Salaam Remi kicked off 2020 with a new star-studded project titled Do It For The Culture 2.

The tracklist includes an all-star cast of features including Amy Winehouse, Nas, James Fauntleroy, Akon and more. At just under one hour and a half, there's plenty of content to flip through. With so many great guest artists, Remi had to dive deep into the hard drive to put this one together. He explained that process to You Know I Got Soul back in September, as pointed out by Vibe.

"I’m emptying my hard drive basically," Remi said. "Before the hard drive dies, let me just share some of the ideas I’ve had. I want to do music when I feel like it. Sometimes when I’m hired by a label and an artist to be their producer, then that’s a service job. I’m giving the paying customer what they want. With the Culture project, it’s all about what I want to do. It’s not about chasing whoever has the most followers that week. That’s cool, but this is just strictly how I want to do it."

Stream Do It For The Culture 2 below.