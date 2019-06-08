mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joell Ortiz & Salaam Remi Drop Off Joint EP "BoxTalk"

Aron A.
June 08, 2019 16:22
BoxTalk
Joell Ortiz & Salaam Remi

"BoxTalk" for the purists.


Salaam Remi's career spans over thirty years with production credits on tracks with Amy Winehouse, Nas, Ne-Yo and more. In fact, he's been responsible for some of the most important records in hip-hop. (Former?) Slaughterhouse member Joell Ortiz has been putting his best foot forward with his own solo releases. Now, the two link up for a brand new EP titled, BoxTalk.

Salaam Remi and Joell Ortiz link up for their new joint effort. The project runs for five tracks with no features. Joel Ortiz and Salaam Remi deliver a taste of the golden era of hip-hop with this project. It's a short effort but if you're into raw production and bars, this is definitely what you need.

Peep their new project, BoxTalk EP below. 

Joell Ortiz Salaam Remi Mixtapes new project collab project
